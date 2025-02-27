Unfortunately for BYU basketball, their previous encounter in Arizona wasn't ideal in the eyes of head coach Kevin Young. In Saturday's game, Arizona basketball unleashed an NSFW chant towards BYU basketball. Although the Wildcats athletic director apologized for the move, the team hoped that Arizona State wouldn't do the same.

Following the 91-81 win over the Sun Devils, Young explained via Jay Drew of Deseret News how the two crowds compare to one another.

“Had a moment where I was walking off court and looking up seeing, probably half the arena was blue, to be honest with you,” Young said. “But also credit to ASU in terms of being classy. We have had some other stuff along the road that is not classy. So, appreciate the fans here.”

This is the first year within the conference for both Arizona teams and BYU. However, Arizona has a largely LDS (latter-day saints) group within the state. As a result, there are plenty of BYU basketball fans in the state. Still, many of them are classy, despite receiving pushback from others.

For example, Arizona State made it a point during their football game in November to show class and not use NSFW language or terms towards the Cougars football team. However, the Arizona basketball outburst might have been because of some alleged missed calls in their game.

Kevin Young gives BYU basketball props over Arizona basketball

With BYU basketball being a predominantly LDS school, there is plenty of backlash that comes with it. Young understands that, even in his first season with the team. Still, winning speaks volumes, much more than any affiliation. The Cougars are 20-8 on the season and fourth in the Big 12.

Despite only having two scorers who averages more than 10 points per game, it doesn't matter. Young's offense helped shape the Phoenix Suns en route to the NBA Finals. Now, his offense is help shaping a program that Mark Pope helped get off the ground. Even with the wins and accomplishments, there will unfortunately be backlash on the program for their beliefs.

It hasn't seemed to phase Young or his team, or the university. They understand what it comes with. They have three more games on the season, and one of them is another AP Top 25 test.

They'll take on the current No. 9 ranked team, Iowa State in Ames. It could be a chance for the Cougars to achieve another upset heading into the Big 12 tournament. After BYU basketball upset Arizona basketball, they could be going back to the elite days of Jimmer Fredette.

However, some of the resiliency and adversity the team has endured this season could be all they need to make a legitimate run in the conference tournament.