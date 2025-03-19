ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the 12-5 match-up in the West Region as Colorado State faces Memphis. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Memphis prediction and pick.

Colorado State was 25-9 on the year and 16-4 in conference play. That gave them the two-seed in the Mountain West tournament and a first-round bye. They would. Win their first two games, defeating Nevada and Utah State before facing Boise State in the finals. It was a tight game for the first ten minutes, but then Colorado State pulled away. They would open up a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 69-56 to claim their conference title.

Meanwhile, Memphis was 29-5 in the regular season, while going 16-2 in conference play, earning them the top seed in the AAC tournament. They would receive one seed in the conference tournament. They have two tight games in the first two rounds, beating Wichita State by just three, and then Tulane by just one. Still, they would reach the finals to face UAB. UAB had a three-point lead at the end of the first half, but Memphis would dominate the second half. Memphis would go on to win the game 84-72.

Here are the Colorado State-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Colorado State-Memphis Odds

Colorado State: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -125

Memphis: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 146.5 (-114)

Under: 146.5 (-106)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Memphis

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: TBS

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is 42nd in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year and 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado State has been great on defense this year. They are 35th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 52nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Colorado State has been great at limiting assists, sitting 30th in the nation in opponent assists. Finally, they are 28th in the nation in opponent rebounds this year.

Colorado Rate is led by Nique Clifford. Clifford comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He comes in with 19 points per game while adding 9.7 rbeounds, 4.4 asssits, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Jalen Lake leads the backcourt. He comes into the game with 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game. Kyan Evans joins him in the backcourt. He comes in with 10.2 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is 51st in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 72nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year and 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been solid on offense this year. They are 30th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 70th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great from behind the arc this year. Memphis is 18th in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Finally, they have gotten to the line well this year, sitting 32nd in the nation in free throws made per game this year.

Memphis is led by PJ Haggerty. He is leading the team in points, assists, and steals per game. Haggerty comes in with 21.8 points per game while adding 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Further, he adds 5.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers comes in with 10.4 points per game this year, while he adds two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, having 7.2 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 14.4 points while adding 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Colorado State-Memphis Prediction & Pick

While CColoradoState has been better on defense this year, their offense has been solid as well this year. Colorado State is 113th in the nation in points per game but is also 20th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are eighth in the nation in assist-to-made field goal ratio. Meanwhile, Memphis is 201st in opponent points per game while sitting 71st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 216th in the nation in allowing assists, and and 236th in assists to made field goal ratio for opponents. Expect Colorado State to move the ball well, and control the game as they get the win here.

Final Colorado State-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -1.5 (-114)