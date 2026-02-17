Jon Scheyer explained how the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils dominated in their latest matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Monday night.

Scheyer is going through the fourth season of his head coaching career with the Blue Devils. He's made significant strides as the program makes a serious case for title contention in the NCAA Tournament this season.

Duke enjoyed a strong victory at home, blowing out the Orange in the process. Scheyer reflected on the win after game, praising his squad for their ball movement and shot selection, per play-by-play commentator David Shumate.

“I thought our guys had a great approach to our preparation and our defense really keyed our offense – 21 assists and only 4 turnovers – I love the sharing and we were taking high percentage shots – it’s a fun way to play,” Scheyer said.

How Jon Scheyer, Duke performed against Syracuse

Jon Scheyer continues to excel with his coaching as the No. 3 Blue Devils torched the Orange in the 101-64 home victory.

Duke dominated the matchup from start to finish, taking a 40-24 lead at halftime. The Orange were unable to keep with the Blue Devils, having numerous breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

Five players scored in double-digits for Duke in the win. Cameron Boozer led the way with a stat line of 22 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. He shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Evans came next with 21 points and two rebounds, Nikolas Khamenia had 14 points and three rebounds, while Patrick Ngongba II put up 12 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Cayden Boozer provided 12 points and four assists.

Duke improved to a 24-2 overall record, going 13-1 in its ACC matchups so far. They boast the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Virginia Cavaliers and the Clemson Tigers.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the No. 3 Blue Devils will look forward to their next matchup. They have a big contest against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, taking place on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET.