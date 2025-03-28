Duke basketball earned a 100-93 NCAA Tournament victory against Arizona on Thursday. Cooper Flagg led the Blue Devils with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds. According to ESPN research, Flagg made history by becoming the first Duke player to record 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NCAA Tournament contest. Flagg took the humble approach while discussing his performance, via Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“I think just playing with really good energy, trusting our game plan, trusting my teammates,” Flagg said. “They put me in some really good spots tonight. Coach, as well, put me in some really good spots. I think just making the right play and just letting the game happen.”

Flagg, who is only 18 years old, has a realistic opportunity to lead the Blue Devils to a national championship. There is plenty of work to be done still, but Duke is on an encouraging trajectory at the moment.

Flagg is expected to be selected first overall in the NBA Draft, assuming he does officially enter the draft. He has already established himself as a true superstar at the college basketball level. It is quite uncommon for a player to find this much success this quickly, but Cooper Flagg has clearly made the adjustment to college basketball without many problems.

Through 35 games played, Flagg averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing. Flagg is also shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Flagg would love to finish his incredible campaign with a championship. The Blue Devils are now gearing up for an Elite Eight appearance. No. 1 Duke will go head-to-head with No. 2 Alabama in what projects to be a competitive affair.

Duke will maintain confidence with Cooper Flagg leading the way. The Blue Devils and Crimson Tide will play on Saturday night at 8:49 PM EST.