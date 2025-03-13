Duke basketball fans held their breath for a long time after they saw Cooper Flagg hit the floor with an ankle injury. Flagg suffered the injury late in the first half after he rolled his ankle going up for a defensive rebound. He grabbed his ankle afterward and looked like he was in pain for a minute.

Flagg was eventually helped to the locker room and was placed in a wheelchair to be examined. He was listed as doubtful at halftime and then was ruled out.

Despite being out for the rest of the game, Flagg came back on the bench to support his teammates and was caught mouthing something along the lines of “I can’t move it … I’ll be back tomorrow.”

After the game, head coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Flagg's status.

“He sprained his ankle,” Scheyer said. “X-rays were negative, which is great. We just have to understand there's going to be swelling and see how he recovers and how we go from there.”

Flagg of course has been the best player for Duke basketball this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and blocks. He is also projected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With Selection Sunday coming up, Duke basketball's injury situation could be really interesting. Flagg's status is unknown with the ankle sprain, but Maliq Brown also suffered an injury after aggravating his shoulder injury. Brown was taken to the hospital as he's dealing with a dislocated shoulder.

Duke most likely will stay quiet about Flagg's injury throughout the week, so they don't give out any board material to their potential opponents. Hopefully, for the team, Flagg won't have to a lot of times, which could be a lot of trouble for them heading into the tournament without their best player.