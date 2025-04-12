Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg is opening up about what playing in March Madness meant to him. Flagg says there's nothing he would do differently, after leading his team to a Final Four.

“It was an incredible year and an incredible journey with a lot of great, great people. I made a lot of really good relationships that I'll have for the rest of my life,” Flagg said, per SportsKeeda. “Obviously, it didn't end the way that we wanted to [with a loss to Houston], but it was an incredible journey.”

Duke lost to Houston in the Final Four, after blowing a late lead in the game. Houston defeated the Blue Devils, 70-67.

“It was an incredible ride with that team. I have no regrets about anything,” Flagg added. “I wish we could've gotten it done. But it was an incredible year. There are lessons in everything both with successes and shortcoming, the losses and the wins. I just have to move forward and take the things that I learned and moved forward.”

Flagg is considered the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He does have the option though to return to Duke.

Cooper Flagg was nearly unstoppable this season for Duke

Flagg led Duke in virtually every statistical category during his freshman season. He also set an ACC conference single-game freshman scoring record, when he poured in 42 points in a victory over Notre Dame.

The eyes of the basketball world are on Flagg this offseason. If he decides to leave Duke for the NBA Draft, there are plenty of teams who would kill for the chance to draft him. The Blue Devils star is a 6-foot-9 forward who can run the floor effortlessly.

Flagg finished his freshman season averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a contest. He scored 27 to lead Duke in their Final Four loss against Houston.

Duke basketball fans would obviously love to have Flagg back. They also understand if he decides to head out the door.