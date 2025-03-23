Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg is leading his team in the NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils are in the Round of 32, with a game Sunday against Baylor. The star has several NBA executives looking at him as Flagg is considered a possible top NBA draft pick.

Those NBA execs are liking what they are seeing from Flagg.

“The best thing Cooper Flagg does is drive winning,” one NBA Eastern Conference executive said, per ESPN. “It sounds cliché, but all the intel we've gathered, every interview we've done with current and past coaches, teammates, trainers, etc., all point to that same concept in different variations. It's what fuels him every day.

“That's such a rare and highly attractive quality to have in an 18-year-old, especially when you're talking about the impact he can have on a team coming off a losing, often miserable season.”

That executive went on to call Flagg an a** kicker in every sense of the word. Those are certainly words of high praise.

Duke basketball gets a chance to go to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, if they defeat Baylor on Sunday. Those executives will surely be watching closely to see how Flagg handles himself on the floor.

Duke basketball is hoping Cooper Flagg can lead them to glory

Flagg is leading Duke in virtually every statistical category this year. Although the phenom was hurt in the ACC tournament, Duke was still able to fight their way to a championship.

Flagg has had some outstanding performances this season, including scoring 42 in a win over Notre Dame.

“He knows how to cut off angles and recovers extremely quickly when he gets beat. He has great instincts around the rim and moves his feet well on the perimeter,” one Western Conference scout said while watching Flagg before the ACC tournament.

Flagg looked just as effective as ever for Duke basketball in the team's March Madness win over Mount St. Mary's. The Duke star poured in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, in just 22 game minutes. Duke rolled all over the Mountaineers, 93-49.

If this is Flagg's only season in a Duke uniform, Blue Devils fans want him to go out with a title. Head coach Jon Scheyer is still looking for his first national championship at Duke. He has the club in March Madness this season as a no. 1 seed.

Duke and Baylor tip off Saturday at 2:40 ET. Baylor basketball is a no. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament.