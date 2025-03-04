The Duke basketball team played their final home game of the season on Monday night. The Blue Devils celebrated all of their seniors, but it was also probably the last time that we see freshman phenom Cooper Flagg play at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but it was pretty easy to read his lips at the end of Monday's dominant 93-60 win over Wake Forest.

As Duke basketball fans chanted “one more year” at Cooper Flagg as he came off the court for the last time this season, he clearly says “run it back” a couple of times on the bench. Flagg certainly looks ready for the NBA as he is the projected first overall pick for a reason, but you never know. He has only been with the Blue Devils for one year, and it is clear that he is having a lot of fun.

If that was Flagg's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it was a good one to go out on. The Blue Devils completely dominated Wake Forest from start to finish, and Flagg was unstoppable in this one.

The Demon Deacons were able to keep things close during the first 10 minutes, but Duke started to pull away towards the end of the first half. Still, Wake Forest was very much alive at halftime as they were only down by 13 points. They had a lot of work to do, but it was still a game.

Flagg and Duke came out on a different level in the second half, and it was immediately clear that Wake Forest was not going to be pulling off the miraculous comeback. The Blue Devils led by as many as 40 points in this one, and they ended up winning by 33.

Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points as his parents watched from the crowd, and he scored 18 of those points in the second half. He was saying “run it back” after the game, but this was more than likely his last Duke home game, and he went out with a bang.

Flagg likely just played his last home game with the Blue Devils, but his time with the Duke basketball team is far from over. The Blue Devils are one of the best teams in the country this year as they are currently 27-3 overall and 18-1 in ACC play. Duke is ranked #2 in the country and they will end up getting a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Flagg and the Blue Devils are more than capable of winning the national championship this season.