It is a battle of the best and the worst in the ACC as Duke faces Miami. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Miami prediction and pick.

Duke comes into the game at 24-3 on the year, and 15-1 in conference play. They opened up the year 4-2, with losses to Kentucky and Kansas. Duke would then win 16 straight games before falling to Clemson. Since then, they have won four straight games. Last time out, Duke dominated Illinois. Duke took an early lead and would lead by 17 at the end of the first half. Duke would put up another 56 points in the second half, going on to defeat Illinois 110-67.

Meanwhile, Miami comes into the game at 6-21 and 2-14 in conference play, placing them in 16th in the ACC. Further, Miami is just 2-13 since Jim Larranaga retired. They opened the year 3-0 before losing 17 of their next 18 games. Miami would then win two of three but has fallen in three straight games. In their last game, they faced Virginia Tech. It was a tight first half, with the two teams being tied at 38 to end the first half. Miami would take a lead early in the second half, but a 13-0 Virginia Tech run would give them the lead. Virginia Tech would win the game 81-68.

Duke-Miami College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Miami Odds

Duke: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -8000

Miami: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2200

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is ranked first in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke has been solid on offense this year. They are 16th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting third in shooting efficiency. Further, Duke is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio and 15th in assists per game this year. Further, Duke is 15th in the nation from three this year.

Cooper Flagg leads the way for Duke, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 19.5 points per game, with 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 13.2 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor is scoring 12 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this year. Further, Sion James is scoring 8.3 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Khaman Maluach has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 8.2 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds per game. Further, he also had 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is ranked 189th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 336th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 129th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 85th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They have been solid when shooting inside this year. Miami is 40th in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year.

Matthew Cleveland leads the way for Miami. He is scoring 16.3 points per game this year while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jalil Bethea. Bethea is scoring 6.8 points per game while also adding two rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. AJ Station-McCray has also been solid, scoring 7.6 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Lynn Kidd leads the way. Kidd leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.2 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 11.3 points per game while adding 1.5 assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson comes in with 7.9 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick

While Duke has been dominant on offense this year, the difference between the two defensive units will be the difference in this game. Duke is fifth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Miami is 335th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 356th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Duke is 31st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 11th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Miami is 223rd in offensive rebounding percentage and 171st in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Duke to win big in this one.

