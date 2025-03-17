Alabama basketball has firmly established itself as a March Madness regular under head coach Nate Oats. With this year’s Selection Sunday in the books, the Crimson Tide are now set to make their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Fans can expect the usual up-tempo, high-powered offense that can overwhelm opponents when it’s clicking. However, as past tournaments have proven, sheer offensive firepower isn’t enough to cut down the nets in April. Despite their talent and potential, Alabama basketball has a glaring weakness that could once again be their undoing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Entering March Madness

Entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, Alabama (25-8) will open against No. 15 seed Robert Morris at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s a rematch of their 2014 NCAA Tournament meeting, which the Crimson Tide won convincingly. Sure, expectations are high. However, recent performances suggest Alabama could be vulnerable when the stakes are highest.

Remember that this past Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Florida was a bitter pill to swallow for Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide not only fell to the Gators for the second time this season. Take note that the way they lost raises serious concerns about their tournament readiness.

Alabama didn’t just get outplayed—it unraveled. The Crimson Tide lacked composure, showing a troubling lack of defensive intensity and offensive discipline. Their usual rhythm and confidence evaporated. This left them scrambling for answers. Instead of responding with grit, Alabama looked flat, uninspired, and ultimately overwhelmed. When asked about his decision not to call a timeout to settle his team, Oats insisted his players weren’t rattled. From the outside looking in, though, they certainly looked unmotivated.

Here we will look at the one fatal flaw that will doom Alabama basketball during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Size Matters

Florida’s defensive length proved to be a nightmare for Alabama’s backcourt. This was particularly true for star guard Mark Sears. He struggled to find his rhythm. The Gators’ size disrupted Sears into a frustrating 3-for-10 shooting performance with three turnovers. At the same time, freshman Labaron Philon fared even worse. He managed just 1-for-9 from the field. Meanwhile, on the other end of the floor, Alabama’s defense collapsed. It allowed 100-plus points for only the second time this season.

The absence of big man Grant Nelson, who exited late in the first half due to injury, certainly didn’t help. Oats pointed out that Alabama was trading baskets with Florida when Nelson was on the floor. That said, no single player could have prevented the second-half meltdown that followed. Before going down in the first half, Nelson had been one of Alabama’s bright spots. He logged a strong 10-minute stretch that included nine points, three rebounds, and an assist.

The Tide’s lack of size in the paint was painfully evident in one particularly demoralizing sequence. Florida corralled three offensive rebounds on a single possession before drawing a foul. It visibly frustrated Alabama guard Chris Youngblood. His body language toward center Cliff Omoruyi spoke volumes, as did the exasperated reaction from Oats. Sears, too, appeared visibly dejected. He failed to make a single three-pointer for just the fourth time this season.

The Grant Nelson Injury

Alabama will soon have more clarity on Grant Nelson’s status, but early reports suggest that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared. Oats indicated that Nelson’s absence could be a short-term issue, estimating a recovery timeline of “four to five days, most likely.”

However, even a minor injury at this stage of the season could be costly. Nelson’s presence was sorely missed in the loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals. At the time of his departure, the Crimson Tide held a slim 42-41 lead, with Nelson leading the way on the scoreboard. The senior is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. As such, he plays a critical role as Alabama’s top rebounder and shot-blocker while ranking second in scoring behind Sears.

Without Nelson, Alabama faces a glaring void in the paint. That's a weakness that could be exploited in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide have the offensive firepower to keep up with most teams. However, if they can’t defend the rim or control the boards, their tournament run could be cut short sooner than expected.

Remember that Nate Oats has proven himself as a top-tier coach. Alabama basketball will enter the tournament as one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the field. However, if Nelson remains absent, their national championship hopes could once again be dashed earlier than expected.

The Road Ahead

As Alabama prepares for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the question isn’t whether the Crimson Tide have the talent to make a deep run—they certainly do. But talent alone doesn’t win championships. Their defensive inconsistency, struggles with size, and reliance on an up-tempo offense that can falter under pressure are all red flags. Grant Nelson’s injury adds another layer of uncertainty, and while early reports suggest he could return soon, Alabama can’t afford to be at anything less than full strength. If the Crimson Tide can tighten up their defense and find answers in the paint, they have the offensive firepower to compete with anyone. But if the same issues that plagued them against Florida resurface, their season could end far sooner than they hope. March is unforgiving, and unless Alabama addresses its fatal flaw, another early exit could be on the horizon.