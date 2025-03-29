The Florida Gators came into the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win the national championship, although they suffered a little blow in the second round against Mississippi State. Alex Condon, who has been huge piece for Florida this season, suffered an ankle injury that head coach Todd Golden wasn't too happy about. Alex Condon re-aggravated the injury in the Sweet 16 win against Maryland, but should be available for Florida moving forward, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Florida has an Elite Eight matchup against Texas Tech looming, and Condon will be full available without any restrictions. This is Condon's second season with Florida after making a major impact with the Gators as a freshman last year.

Last season, Condon appeared in 36 games, with only one start, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He averaged 7.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 67.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

This year, Condon's numbers are all up in what's been a breakout sophomore season. He's started 32 of the 34 games he's played in, at a little over 24 minutes per game. He's been averaging 10.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 59.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Condon was named to the All-SEC Third Team this year.

This is Florida's first Elite Eight appearance since 2017. They're hoping for their first Final Four appearance since 2014. The 2024-25 season was Todd Golden's third season as head coach of the Gators. In three years, he's led Florida to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT appearance. For Florida to advance, they're going to need to a healthy Condon in the lineup.