Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari made an interesting comment after the Wildcats' 94-91 loss to the Florida Gators on Wednesday, saying that Kentucky lost a game in which it beat Florida in every category. Florida basketball coach Todd Golden responded to those comments, debunking John Calipari's notion.

“I thought it was a pretty even game, looking at the stat sheet,” Todd Golden said, via Nick Marcinko of Gator Country. “We hit 12 threes, they hit 10. We made 18 free throws, they made 11. We outrebounded them by two. We each had the same assists, same turnovers. So that's kind of factually incorrect, to be honest. My stance is just that it was a heck of a game, man. It was a heck of a game. Very similar to the game in our gym where [we] built a little lead in the first half, and the opposing team was resilient and kept battling and didn't let the home team off the hook.”

Kentucky had a 41-36 lead going into halftime, then Florida outscored the Wildcats 48-43 in the second half to force overtime tied at 84. Golden's team outscored Kentucky 10-7 in overtime to get a huge road win against a top-10 team in the country.

This is Golden's second season with the Florida basketball program, and he is hoping to lead the Gators back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2021 season. Eventually, Golden wants to bring Florida back to the top of college basketball, where the program was in the 2000s with Billy Donovan at the helm. We could look back at this being a signature win for Golden's career.