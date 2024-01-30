It is an SEC battle on Wednesday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Florida enters the game sitting at 14-6 on the year, but just 4-3 in conference play. Still, after going 1-3 to start conference play, they have now won three straight. First, it was a 12-point win over Missouri and then a nine-point win over Mississippi State. Last time out, they blew a lead going down the stretch but were able to take the game over in the extra frame to beat Georgia 102-98.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is 15-4 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. They have not faced a ranked conference opponent yet though. Kentucky has wins over the likes our Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas, but has also lost to Texas A&M and South Carolina. This will also be the second time these two are facing. The first game was at Florida at the game was tied with just 2:16 left to go. Kentucky built a five-point lead, but Florida got it back to within two, but could not tie it up, losing 87-85.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is sitting 35th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 100th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits seventh in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting tenth in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this year, scoring 15.9 points per game this year. He also comes in with 2.8 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 14.9 points per game this year, while also having 4.8 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 59.4 percent this year, while scoring 13.2 points per game on the year. Further, all five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.

Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 8.3 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.9 rebounds per game this year.

Florida sits 286th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.3 steals per game and has .8 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Riley Kugel comes in with 1.4 steals per game, and Walter Clayton Jr. comes in with 1.2 steals per game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky ranks 19th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked ninth on offensive efficiency, but sit 70th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kentucky is third in the nation in points per game this year. They are third in assists-to-turnover ratio while sitting eighth in effective field goal percentage. Antonio Reeves has led the way on offense. He has 19.5 points per game this year while shooting well. Reeves is shooting 50.2 percent from the field this year. He is one of five players scoring over ten points per game while shooting over 443 percent this year. The top shooting percentage belongs to Reed Sheppard. He is shooting 54.3 percent from the field while averaging 11.5 points per game. His 11.5 points per game is fifth on the team though.

The rebounding for Kentucky has been solid. They are 63rd in the nation in rebounds per game, but they are 17th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. The Mitchell has been solid here. He is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, while also scoring 13.4 points per game this year. Adou Thiero also has been solid, with 5.6 rebounds per game. He had six in his first game back since the end of December.

Kentucky has not been great on defense. They are 272nd in points allowed per game, but they do get some defensive presence down low. Kentucky is ninth in the nation in blocks per game and 58th in steals per game. Ugonna Onyenso has been great on defense when in the lineup. He is averaging 2.63 blocks per game since returning to the lineup. Meanwhile, Tre Mitchell has 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Florida-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

While the Kentucky defense is not great, they are more efficient than the Florida one. They give up a lot of points, but much of that is due to a fast-paced offense. The big issue for Florida is slowing down this Kentucky offense. They do not have the players to cover all five of their scoring options. This will be a high-scoring game that should be entertaining, but Kentucky will come away with the win.

Final Florida-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -6.5 (-110)