Amid a disappointing 5-23 season, Fresno State is the latest basketball team to be involved in a betting scandal. With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs announced disciplinary action was taken on top players Jalen Weaver, Zaon Collins and Mykell Robinson due to an ongoing internal and NCAA gambling investigation.

Weaver and Collins were suspended for the team's Feb. 22 game against Air Force for “eligibility reasons” amid the ongoing investigation, per The Fresno Bee. The suspension was not announced until the day of the game. Fresno State also confirmed that Robinson is a part of the investigation, though he has not played for the team in over a month and has since been removed from the roster.

In Weaver and Collins' absence, freshman guard Brian Amuneke and junior guard Jasir Tremble started against Air Force. Fresno State went on to lose to the Falcons in overtime, 72-69, picking up its 10th consecutive loss. The Bulldogs are just 1-16 in the Mountain West with three games remaining.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, Fresno State did not provide any indication of Weaver and Collins' status for the rest of the year. The Bulldogs received a tip about the situation within the last month, causing them to launch the investigation and alert the NCAA, ESPN reported.

Fresno State basketball's letdown 2024-2025 season

Weaver, Collins and Robinson were three of the team's top players before their departures. Weaver leads the team with 12.5 points per game, with Collins closely behind him at 12.0. The point guard Collins also leads the team with 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Before his removal from the roster, Robinson was fifth on the team with 10.3 points and second with 6.2 rebounds.

Without Weaver and Collins, the Fresno State basketball team is now down four of its best players. Junior guard Amar Augillard led the team with 13.3 points per game early in the year but left the team in mid-December. Head coach Vance Walberg said Augillard “just wasn't working out” with the team, leading to his dismissal, per 247 Sports.

In his first season with the team, Walberg has just one conference win through the first 17 games. Weaver signed with Fresno State following an eight-year stint with Clovis West High School, a program in northeast Fresno. He previously spent four years as an assistant in the NBA and two seasons as the head coach of Pepperdine.