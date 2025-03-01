ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Since the stunning announcement of the Fresno State basketball betting scandal in late February, both the university and the NCAA have launched full investigations. In the latest update, forward Mykell Robinson and guard Jalen Weaver — two of the three players involved — reportedly gambled on their own stats.

Weaver, the team's leading scorer, provided the most information on the case, admitting he placed wagers on himself through daily fantasy sports apps. The senior specifically singled out Fresno State's game against New Mexico on Dec. 31, saying he bet the “over” on his 11.5 points line via Sleeper Fantasy. He ended up scoring 13 points in the game, but the Bulldogs lost 103-89.

“I made a bad decision, and I shouldn't have even gotten involved with that,” Weaver told ESPN. “Now I'm obviously paying for it. I bet on a game I played in, but I never tried to sabotage the team. I never bet on us to lose [and] never bet my unders.”

Robinson, however, did just that. The disgraced junior has not been with the team since early January after being dismissed for unknown reasons. Before his unceremonious departure, he reportedly bet the “under” on his points and rebounds props. Robinson also allegedly provided information to another party, with ESPN reporting a major sportsbook receiving “increased betting interest” on the same props.

Like Weaver, Robinson also used daily fantasy sports apps to place his wagers. The particular app he used was not specified in the report, as Robinson has yet to release a public statement.

As of 2025, California is not one of the 38 states that allow legal sports betting. Daily fantasy sports, however, are a separate category and are permitted within state borders. DraftKings, Fanduel, Underdog, PrizePicks, Betr and Sleeper are just a handful of popular apps used in the state.

Fresno State removes Mykell Robinson, Jalen Weaver from basketball team amid investigation

Weaver and Robinson also reportedly texted each other about betting. Their conversations were not specified but related to the team. Fresno State has since removed Weaver from the basketball team. He plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining at the end of the season.

The third player involved, sophomore Zaon Collins, is the only one of the three still with the team. Collins reportedly gambled on various professional sports, which is still against NCAA regulations. It was not reported if Collins' betting activity is connected to Robinson and Weaver's, or if he acted alone.

The investigation into the Fresno State basketball program is the third major betting scandal involving players in the past year. Most notably, the Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for allegedly faking injuries to cash his “under” props. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier III also recently raised a red flag for a particular game he played with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023-2024.