The Gonzaga Bulldogs provided a key update on star Braden Huff, who is recovering from a significant knee injury this season.

Huff injured his knee before Gonzaga’s Jan. 15 game at Washington State. He spent multiple weeks back home in Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Spokane early this week to attend Tuesday’s game against the Cougars at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Head coach Mark Few provided a new timetable for Huff's recovery on Sunday, per reporter Theo Lawson. Even though Huff has already missed a month, he will remain on the sidelines until March as the possibility of him returning to the court stays up in the air.

“#Gonzaga initially said Braden Huff would miss 4-8 weeks with his left knee injury. The Zags aren't ruling out a return to the court, but it'll be at least another month before the forward plays, Mark Few said Sunday,” Lawson wrote.

“He’s a long ways away from getting back, but hopefully. Who knows,” Few said.

What's next for Gonzaga amid Braden Huff's injury

Mark Few and Gonzaga have persevered in its latest contests despite missing Braden Huff's services. They have lost once since Huff's injury, continuing to perform at a high level as one of the best squads in the country.

Huff has been active as a full-time starter this season prior to the injury. Throughout 18 games, he was averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is shooting 66.2% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 57.5% from the free-throw line.

Gonzaga boasts a 25-2 overall record on the season, going 13-1 in its WCC matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Santa Clara Broncos and the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the No. 12 Bulldogs will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the San Francisco Dons on Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. ET.