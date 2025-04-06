Houston basketball waited since April 2, 1984 to see the Cougars return to the national championship game. UH now gets the chance to bring back the program's first-ever title Monday night in San Antonio. But a deep Florida teams awaits them inside the Alamo Dome.

Houston is far different looking from its famed Phi Slamma Jamma days of March Madness lore. Those Cougar teams featured Hakeem Olajuwon pounding opponents in the paint. The same “Hakeem the Dream” who went on to capture two NBA titles in the same city. Olajuwon himself watched his alma mater pull off the stunner against Duke. Another famed Rockets star Clyde Drexler provided the outside shooting touch for UH during that era.

This new version led by Kelvin Sampson brings a guard-heavy approach. Plus multiple shooters to choose from. Sampson already fired off the stirring message to avoid sleeping on the Cougars. But again, Florida becomes the final towering hurdle before the victorious team places their fingerprints on the national title trophy.

How does Houston match up to the heavyweight out of the Southeastern Conference? Especially one trying to end its own national title dry spell? Time to roll out the bold predictions ahead of Monday's battle.

Houston frontcourt will pose challenge for Florida

Yes, Florida is the longer and deeper team up front. But this isn't hyperbole. Houston's shorter frontcourt will pose as a big challenge for the Gators.

The Cougars will bring the nation's No. 1 scoring defense in tow. Opponents only average 58.3 points per game facing UH. Sampson busts a “core four” defensive philosophy on any given night.

What's in the “core four?” Houston attacks with denying easy looks inside the paint on pick-and-roll plays. They then bust “monster traps” to take away the baseline plus deny easy access inside the paint. The Cougars then want to emphasize quick conversions from offense to defense and create spacing once out in transition.

All four elements throttled Duke in the final stretch. Houston's delivered one of the best defenses in the past two seasons. Count on Sampson to come after Florida right away with this scheme.

Houston, Florida will dial from long distance

May the best long distance team win. Both come with three-point shooting prowess.

The Big 12 representative features three marksmen in L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. All three shoot above 41.5% from behind the arc.

Florida, however, brings the best scorer and shooter in Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton Jr. went off with dropping 34 points, leading to multiple fan praise online. Even if UH traps him, that opens the door for fellow sharpshooters Alijah Martin and Will Richard.

Both teams will trust the long game. It'll come down to which one consistently hits their baskets late, though.

Houston and Florida will put viewers on edge of their seat

Both teams delivered gritty wins to kick off Final Four weekend. Many will ask how much energy is left.

This game comes to down offensive rebounds, who takes better care of the basketball, but who ignites late.

Houston proved its a second half team. The Blue Devils watched the resilient side of the Cougars surface. Florida, though, brings its own potential closers in the backcourt. Don't be stunned if this game comes down to a final three. And don't be shocked if there's a big party on University Drive late Monday night in H-Town.