After a big run to the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Houston basketball has decided to reward head coach Kelvin Sampson, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“Sources: Houston’s Kelvin Sampson has received a new four-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The deal keeps Sampson among the highest paid coaches in college basketball,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sampson led the Cougars to a 35-5 record this past season, but lost to Florida in the final of the NCAA Tournament. Despit the loss, Sampson has shown that he has the capability to coach a team at a high level, something that he's done his entire career.

He has a 724-311 career record in Division 1, and since coaching the Cougars, he has a record of 299-84.

Houston's vice president for athletics, Eddie Nunez, released a statement about Sampson and his latest extension.

“It is hard to truly put into words what Kelvin Sampson has meant to our men’s basketball program, our athletics department, our University and our greater Houston community,” Nunez said in the school news release. “His success as a coach on the court is even more impressive when considering the tremendous impact he has had on the many young men to come through our program.”

The team is still building its roster to be able to compete for a championship once again, and early in April, Creighton guard Pop Isaacs committed to Houston in the transfer portal.

Isaacs started his career at Texas Tech and played two seasons for them. He had a nice sophomore season for the Red Raiders, as he averaged 15.8 points per game despite not having the best year shooting the ball.

His offense has never been the big problem for what he can bring on the floor, but his defense will need improvement, as Houston is committed to that side of the ball.