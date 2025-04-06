Stephen A. Smith had surprise towards the Houston Cougars' 70-67 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

The Cougars were down by double-digits midway through the second half, trailing 58-45 with 10 minutes to go. Despite this, they showcased their resilience by igniting a 25-9 run to stun the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball.

Smith reacted to the Cougars' win shortly after the game. He congratulated them on their accomplishment while making a clear statement on who he wants to win the national championship this year.

“Major props to @UHCougarMBK though. Holding @DukeMBB to one FG in the last 10 min? Spectacular. They willed themselves to this victory. I’ve gone from not wanting to see them win because I didn’t want some low scoring game to wanting them to win the Nat’l title,” Smith said.

What's next for Houston Cougars after Final Four win

It's a historic win for the Houston Cougars, returning to the national championship game for the first time since 1984, when legend Hakeem Olajuwon highlighted the program. This also gives them an opportunity to win their first title in program history, having been unsuccessful in their two previous attempts.

Three players scored in double-digits in the win over Duke. LJ Cryer led the way with numbers of 26 points and five rebounds. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp came next with 16 points and three rebounds while J'Wan Roberts provided 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Houston extended their win streak to 18 as they improved to a 35-4 overall record, having gone 19-1 in Big 12 Play. They average 73.9 points on 45.2% shooting from the field, including 39.9% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a solid margin of 15.4 points per game.

The Cougars will prepare for their last game of the season. They face the Florida Gators for the championship on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. ET.