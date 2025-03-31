Houston basketball star Emanuel Sharpe was hilariously trolled during the postgame interview of his team's Elite Eight win over Tennessee. The Cougars dominated Sunday's affair, holding the Volunteers to a historically bad first half to win the game 69-50. Kelvin Sampson has now led this program to its seventh Final Four overall and second one in his tenure.

To celebrate this victory, the Cougars continued a team tradition during the postgame that is sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.

It’s becoming a tradition. @UHCougarMBK players having fun with whoever is getting interviewed on national television after a gigantic win. Today it was Emanuel Sharp on CBS. pic.twitter.com/vWAZPMfYHo — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cougars regained their dominant form in this Elite Eight clash

While Houston basketball had a dominant showing in the first round, the following two matchups saw this team pale compared to the squad that ran through the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars' second-round win over Gonzaga was a little too close for comfort, and the 62-60 victory over Purdue in the Sweet 16 could've gone either way. It was perfectly fair for the public to question whether this group could beat a team like Tennessee, coming off a dominant performance against Kentucky.

But Sunday showed how lethal the Cougars can be. This group made a talented, senior-laden Volunteers' team look like a frantic, inexperienced squad that was out of its depth. Which is stunning, considering that Tennessee was in the Elite Eight last season and returning several players from that roster. Senior guard LJ Cryer led the Cougars with 17 points, followed by Emanuel Sharp with 16 points. Much of Sharp's points came in the second half as he hit several huge threes that ended any possibility of a Tennesee comeback.

Houston basketball won the rebounding battle against its physical opponent and additionally had seven steals. It was a group effort for a team that is now 34-4 overall, with its best team since “Phi Slamma Jamma”. Except this squad has a chance to accomplish something unprecedented and win the school's first-ever national championship on the hardwood.

Overall, it's going to take a heck of an effort to take down this Cougars' team. They ran through the Big 12 Conference like a buzzsaw and are on a 17-game winning streak. Houston basketball will next take on a Duke squad that was considered the favorite going into the NCAA Tournament. For the second time ever, all No. 1 seeds are in the Final Four. These programs have been at the top of the sport for most of the season, and all have envisioned cutting down the nets in San Antonio. It will be a clash of the titans next weekend, and the college basketball world will finally receive closure on who the best team is.