Mercy Miller pulled off a ridiculous dunk highlight during the No. 2 Houston Cougars' matchup against the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones on Monday night.

Miller is going through the second season of his collegiate career with the Cougars. He played sparingly as a freshman, getting more action on the court as a sophomore.

Miller showed off his athleticism in the seven minutes he got in Houston's duel with Iowa State. The highlight took place with over six minutes remaining in the first half as Miller drove past his defender and got to the paint before leaping in the air and throwing down the one-handed poster dunk over the defender.

How Mercy Miller, Houston played against Iowa State

Despite the impressive highlight from Mercy Miller, No. 2 Houston suffered a tough 70-67 loss on the road to No. 6 Iowa State.

The game was close from start to finish, showing the incredible quality of both teams as some of the best in the country. However, Houston collapsed in the second half despite leading 60-53 with 8:28 to go. They allowed the Cyclones to outscore them 17-7 for the remainder of the game, pulling off the upset in the process.

Three players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss. Kingston Flemings led the way with a stat line of 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp came next with 16 points and two assists, Milos Uzan had 11 points and six assists, while Chris Cenac Jr. provided seven points and 12 rebounds.

Houston fell to a 23-3 overall record on the season, going 11-2 in its Big 12 matchups so far. Despite this, they maintain control over the top spot in the conference standings, leading over the Arizona Wildcats and Cyclones.

The No. 2 Cougars will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They are a due for a big contest as they host the No. 4 Wildcats on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET.