There were two things that paved the way Brad Underwood and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini to take down the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday evening.

Underwood is halfway through the ninth season of his stint with the Fighting Illini. He has been successful throughout his tenure, keeping the program in serious status as a national contender in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois was due for a big matchup against Nebraska, who started the campaign 20-0 before losing its last two games. While it presented a challenge, Underwood and the Fighting Illini found ways to pull off the huge win over a potential contender. Underwood reflected on the win after the game, listing the two things that allowed his squad to stun the Cornhuskers.

“Chemistry and connectivity… Just the communication… We’ve made huge strides there and we’re competing on every play,” Underwood said, via reporter Glenn Kinley.

How Brad Underwood, Illinois played against Nebraska

It's an impressive win for Brad Underwood and Illinois to obtain over Nebraska, building their strong resume for an At-Large bid to March Madness.

The Cornhuskers initially had the upper hand over the Fighting Illini, leading 39-33 at halftime. Despite this, Illinois boomed in the second half by outscoring Nebraska 45-30 in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Illinois in the win. Keaton Wagler led the way with 28 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Jake Davis came next with 13 points and three rebounds, Tomislav Ivisic put up 12 points and eight rebounds, and David Mirkovic provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois improved to a 19-3 record on the season, including a 10-1 display in Big Ten Play so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

Rolling with 11 consecutive wins, the No. 9 Fighting Illini will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.