Illinois basketball has had a solid season, as it just won its 19th game. Illinois just jumped into the AP Top ten and will be moving higher after a 78-79 victory over Nebraska. After the game, Brad Underwood praised Keaton Wagler, noting his stats could be even better.

“His [shooting] percentage would be really good if we quit throwing him the ball at the end of the shot clock, and he has to jack them from half-court,” Underwood told Nick Bahe of FoxSports after the contest.

Wagler went off in the game against Nebraska. He played 38 minutes, scoring 28 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He also shot seven of 15 from the field and two of nine from three. As good as the performance was for the freshman, it was not his best of the season.

Wagler hit 13 of 17 shots and nine of 11 from three back on January 24 against Purdue, racking up 49 points. He has scored ten or more points in 14 straight games, while also scoring 20 or more in three straight, plus four of the last six.

“Keaton Wagler has emerged as a consistently elite weapon. He's so poised,” noted statistician Evan Miyakawa on X, formerly Twitter.

Wagler has grown into a consistent threat for Illinois, as the Illini keep winning. Illinois has now won 11 straight games, with its last loss being at home against Nebraska by just three points.

The Illini are now 19-3 and 10-1 in conference play, tying them for the top spot in the conference with Michigan. They will return to the court on Wednesday against Northwestern.