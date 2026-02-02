This past weekend was a big one for the Illinois Fighting Illini as they notched a huge win on their resume, knocking off Nebraska, 78-69. Coming into the matchup, Nebraska was ranked No. 5 in the country, while Illinois was at No. 9. Following the win, Illinois and Nebraska swapped spots with the Cornhuskers sliding to No. 9 while the Fighting Illini jumped up to No. 5 in the latest AP men’s basketball poll.

This was Illinois’ 11th consecutive win, and they moved into a virtual tie with Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings at 10-1 in conference play. More to come as this story develops.