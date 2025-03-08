Purdue head coach Matt Painter dropped a truth bomb about the Illinois Fighting Illini after their matchup on Friday.

The Boilermakers initially held a 42-40 lead at halftime. However, the Fighting Illini responded strong in the last 20 minutes by outscoring their opponents 48-38 to secure the 88-80 victory.

Painter reflected on the loss after the game, per Illinois reporter Scott Richey. He had high remarks on the Fighting Illini's talent level, seeing them capable of beating anyone in the country.

“They can beat anybody in the country when they get it going. … They've had a handful of games where they're just nasty,” Painter said.

What's next for Illinois after beating Purdue

Quite a strong statement for Purdue's Matt Painter to make about the Illinois Fighting Illini. That being said, they have the quality to compete with the best squads in the nation.

It was also a big win to end the regular season for the Fighting Illini. They finished with a 20-11 overall record, going 12-8 in Big Ten Play. They average 83.7 points on 45% shooting from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 10.2 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis leads the way with numbers of 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Tomislav Ivisic comes next with 12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, Will Riley puts up 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Kylan Boswell provides 11.4 points and five rebounds.

Following Friday's win over the Boilermakers, the Fighting Illini will prepare for their next matchup in the Big Ten Tournament. Depending on what happens this upcoming weekend, they could finish no worse than eighth or tie for sixth place.

The 2025 Big Ten Tournament will begin on March 12 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.