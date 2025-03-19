Indiana basketball has found a new head coach to succeed Mike Woodson, with Darian DeVries headed to Bloomington after just one season with the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, Woodson's move to step down from his coaching role with the Hoosiers may have also led to the big decision made by Indiana star junior forward Malik Reneau.

“NEWS: Indiana forward Malik Reneau is entering the transfer portal, source told @On3sports. The 6-9 junior from Miami averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season,” reported Joe Tipton of On3 Sports on Tuesday night via X (formerly Twitter).

Woodson recruited Reneau, who started his stint with Indiana basketball in the 2022-23 college basketball season. A four-star recruit, Reneau got offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Virginia Tech Hokies, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Marquette Golden Eagles and Arkansas Razorbacks before he decided to bring his talents to Bloomington.

Reneau was part of Indiana's noteworthy 2022 recruiting class, which also featured guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who spent a season with the Hoosiers before being selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

A product of Montverde Academy, Reneau played in 35 games during his freshman season in college, averaging 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor.

He made a big leap in his sophomore season with Indiana basketball, as he put up averages of 15.4 points and grabbed 6.0 rebounds through 33 games while also making 55.2 percent of his attempts from the field during the 2023-24 campaign. He appeared to regress in the 2024-25 season, as he averaged just 13.3 points per game for the Hoosiers, who missed the boat to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

Can Darian DeVries make Indiana basketball nationally relevant again?

DeVries takes over the Indiana basketball program looking to turn things around for the storied program. The Hoosiers have made it to the Big Dance just twice in the last nine years.

Neither of those trips to the NCAA Tournament lasted beyond the second round. And in what turned out to be Woodson's final season with the Hoosiers, the team went just 19-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play.

DeVries coached the Drake Bulldogs for six seasons and guided the Missouri Valley Conference program to three March Madness appearances. The Mountaineers went 19-13 overall and 10-10 against Big 12 rivals in the 2024-25 college basketball campaign.