Indiana basketball is turning the page to the Darian DeVries era. DeVries is taking “one of the top jobs in America” after leaving West Virginia in the middle of March.

DeVries' hire comes in solid timing for the Hoosiers. The College Basketball transfer portal window has opened. DeVries needs to tap into the veteran pool of talent to build his first IU team.

Former head coach Mike Woodson did utilize the portal during his Bloomington run. His final IU team featured nine players from a previous school. However, the list of past power conference talent was small. Indiana only featured Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford), Luke Goode (Illinois), and Oumar Ballo (Arizona) as players hailing from a 2024-25 power conference university. Myles Rice also came via Washington State, but the Cougars dropped to the West Coast Conference this past season.

DeVries, though, doesn't have to pressure himself to solely focus on past talent from a power conference school. There's already March Madness stars in the portal that are ready to be swooped up, which will add winning experience to IU. DeVries can grab his mix of NCAA Tournament ballers and those from a Big Ten, Southeastern Conference, or Big East school. Here's who DeVries and IU should target.

Donovan Dent, PG, New Mexico

Dent rises as one of the top portal entries. He shot 49% from the floor and averaged 20 points per game playing for the NCAA Tourney representative.

He's also carrying the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year award with him into the portal. Dent has possible suitors already lined up in Kansas and Xavier — the latter hiring former UNM head coach Richard Pitino.

But DeVries can move in for the swoop of Dent. He's a five-star portal prospect by 247Sports and combines as a scoring/passing presence. Dent could love DeVries' small ball approach featuring up to four guards. But DeVries' system creates spacing that allows guards to attack — which makes Dent perfect for this scheme.

Josh Dix, SG, Iowa

Here's a stirring idea for DeVries and IU: Swipe a Big Ten rival's sharpshooter who's part of the roster exodus in Iowa City. Furthermore, IU adds a longer guard option in the 6-foot-6 Dix.

The former Hawkeye hit 50.7% of his field goals this past season. He'd give DeVries a long-range shooter too — as Dix shot 42.2% from behind the arc.

Dix will command lots of portal attention. Even incoming Iowa head coach Ben McCollum is bound to coax Dix into coming back, per Sean Bock of 247Sports. Dix, however, could like the Iowa connection DeVries brings (the new coach grew up in Aplington and is the brother of Iowa All-American football legend Jared DeVries).

Tucker DeVries, SF, West Virginia

This option here feels like a no-brainer for DeVries. The surname of this power forward says it all. And DeVries' departure from Morgantown will also convince son to make the jump to the Hoosier State.

The son battled a right shoulder injury with WVU. However, he's delivered stout production before and comes with his own March Madness experience. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward claimed Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors twice in 2023 and 2024 during the time he played at Drake.

DeVries will know how his dad's system and brain works. Family ties aside, DeVries gives IU a versatile swingman option. And someone with his own knowledge of making tournament runs.