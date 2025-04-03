The Indiana Hoosiers have lost one of their key players in the 2024-25 college basketball season via transfer portal. This was after big man Malik Reneau decided to take his talents to Miami basketball after playing his first three seasons in college with the Hoosiers.

On Wednesday, he announced his decision to transfer to the ACC program with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m Coming Home 💚🧡It’s All About The U 🙌🏽,” his post read.

Reneau averaged double-digit scoring in his last two seasons with the Hoosiers. During his sophomore year, he put up 15.4 points to go with 6.0 rebounds through 33 games.

In the 2024-25 campaign, he regressed a bit in those areas, averaging 13.3 points while grabbing 5.5 rebounds and playing just 26 games, as he missed time due to an injury. Still, he managed to lead the Hoosiers in scoring while making 55.2 percent of his shots from the field and posting a 55.8 effective field goal percentage.

The transfer to Miami basketball will have Reneau moving back to a familiar environment, as he's from Miami.

Moreover, Reneau saw his playing time decrease from almost 29 minutes a game in 2023-24 to only 23.2 per outing in 2024-25 while coming off the bench seven times after starting in all of his 33 games a season before.

Amid Reneau's decision to leave Bloomington may also have something to do with the departure of head coach Mike Woodson from his job as Hoosiers head coach. Woodson was the one who recruited Reneau to Indiana. Other teams who pursued and gave Reneau offers were the Florida State Seminoles, Marquette Golden Eagles, Oklahoma State Cowboys, South Carolina Gamecocks, Virginia Tech Hokies and Miami basketball.

The Hurricanes are looking to turn things around after finishing the 2024-25 season with just a 7-24 overall record and a 3-17 slate in ACC play. Miami basketball has hired a new head coach in Duke Blue Devils associated head coach Jai Lucas, as the Hurricanes aim to become much more competitive after missing the NCAA Tournament in two consecutive seasons.