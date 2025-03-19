Tucker DeVries has accomplished a great deal during his college career, competing in two NCAA Tournaments, winning two Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year awards and earning an All-American honorable mention in 2024. His father has been there every step of the way, coaching him from the sidelines for the past four years. Their hoops journeys are likely to stay intertwined for another season.

Following the news that Darian DeVries will become the next Indiana men's basketball head coach, his son is expected to transfer from West Virginia and join him in Bloomington, according to analyst Jeff Goodman. During major transitions, it always helps to have a sense of comfort, and the two-time MVC Coach of the Year will have the ultimate soundboard with him for the beginning of his Hoosiers tenure.

Tucker DeVries thrived with the Drake Bulldogs from 2021-24 before leaving for Morgantown last year. He succumbed to a lingering shoulder injury and underwent season-ending surgery after playing just eight games. Consequently, the senior received a medical redshirt for the season and now has another year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range.

Even without DeVries, West Virginia defeated Iowa State and Kansas and earned an overall record of 19-13. The Mountaineers were surprisingly left out of the field of 68 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, drawing the ire of Governor Patrick Morrisey and many fans. That is all behind the DeVries duo now, however. They will look to attend one more Big Dance together in 2026.

Can Darian and Tucker DeVries breathe new life into Indiana

Indiana also found itself on the wrong side of the bubble, rallying following the news that HC Mike Woodson would step down but ultimately falling short of the March Madness festivities. The impatient and passionate Hoosiers fan base now prepares to welcome in a family that has helped rejuvenate two different programs.

If Tucker DeVries does indeed return to the Midwest, he will have the opportunity to get more exposure than he ever has before. That is the type of pressure and praise a player can experience in this storied basketball institution.