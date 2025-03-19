Two games was all it took for Indiana basketball to hire Darian DeVries as their next head coach. However, the two games they looked at were quite interesting, to say the least.

Zach Osterman of the IndyStar reported an interesting tidbit about the search on X (formerly Twitter).

(Scott) Dolson says when the search began, DeVries' name was on his mind in part because he'd been impressed watching in person the Drake-Miami game in the tournament in 2023,” the post reads.

“And West Virginia-Gonzaga in Atlantis last November. IU played directly before/after both games.”

It's an interesting approach to take, but a balanced one though. The two coaches that DeVries competed against are two of the best in the sport.

While Miami's Jim Larrañaga retired, Gonzaga's Mark Few is still coaching. He competed with them in two tightly contested games. DeVries coached at Drake, a mid-major school, and led them to some success.

In his first and only season with West Virginia, he didn't find much of the same. While playing in the Big 12 doesn't help, they had a 19-13 overall record.

Some thought that the Mountaineers were snubbed from entering the tournament. Regardless, DeVries has a new home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Darian DeVries has the support of Indiana basketball

Coaching a program like Indiana basketball is a prestigious honor. However, the Hoosiers might need some retooling after this past decade or so. They have underperformed and people have let them hear it.

After DeVries broke the silence on joining Indiana basketball, it seems that a new era is underway. Even so, it will take a bit to establish his footing.

The Big Ten has been incredibly strong over the past few seasons. They will have to compete with schools like Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan State for recruits.

Not to mention, the transfer portal and NIL are another beast, in and out of itself. Either way, Indiana basketball is hoping to find its footing once again with DeVries leading the way.

Dolson did his homework, along with the entire university. Missing the tournament with West Virginia and a 10-10 conference record isn't appealing to some.

However, the Indiana athletic department must see something that the casual fan or follower is unaware of. If DeVries produces wins at a consistent rate, then there will be no question the right decision was made.

If not, his time in Bloomington could be rather sour and possibly have a bitter ending.