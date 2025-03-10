The Iowa State basketball team is one of the best squads in the Big 12, but they are limping into the postseason a bit as they have lost three of their last five games. A big issue for the Cyclones as of late has been injury trouble. Iowa State has been down some key players in recent games, and one of them is senior guard Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert did not play in the Cyclones' most recent game against Kansas State on Saturday, but he might be back for Wednesday's contest in the Big 12 tournament.

“Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert (muscle strain) is being listed as day-to-day prior to the Big 12 Tournament, per a school spokesman,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “DNP on Saturday at Kansas State. Averages 13.8 PPG.”

Iowa State basketball head coach TJ Otzelberger last updated the situation on Saturday, and the plan for Keshon Gilbert is to practice leading up to the game. Hopefully he is feeling well enough to give it a go on Wednesday.

“He and I just talked in the locker room after about him attacking practice on Monday morning, getting back after it,” TJ Otzelberger said, according to a post from Ben Hutchens. “So, our focus is to get him back on the practice court on Monday, him have a great practice, carry that over until Tuesday and lead into the game Wednesday.”

Gilbert is having an impressive season for Iowa State as he is averaging 13.8 points per game this year. Gilbert is in his second season with the Cyclones after spending the first two years of his career at UNLV. He has averaged double figures each of the last three seasons.

During the regular season, Gilbert also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 32.4 minutes per game. Gilbert has played in 28 games this season and he has started in all 28 of those games. He is a key player for this Iowa State team, and the Cyclones will need him if they are going to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The good news for Iowa State fans is that it doesn't sound like Gilbert's injury is too serious if he is able to practice. It seems like there is a decent shot that he is able to play on Wednesday, but we will just have to wait and see.

Iowa State finished the regular season with a 28-8 overall record, and they finished with a 13-7 mark in Big 12 conference play. Their Big 12 Tournament run will get started on Wednesday, and the Cyclones will find out their NCAA Tournament seed on Sunday.