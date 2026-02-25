The New York Giants have had a busy offseason, hiring John Harbaugh to be their new head coach on the heels of a tough 2025 campaign. Despite their shortcomings, the Giants still have a good amount of young talent on the roster, led by wide receiver Malik Nabers and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

On defense, the Giants have some intriguing veteran talent who could theoretically bring back some resources in a trade, including pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, not everyone seems to be on the same page as to what the former first-round draft pick's trade value truly is, as reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“It's impossible to have a strong take on what the Giants should do with Kayvon Thibodeaux since it's hard to pin down his trade value. I polled three league sources and got three vastly different responses on his value,” reported Duggan on X, formerly Twitter.

“One league source predicted the Giants could land a third-round pick in exchange for Thibodeaux, while another league source viewed him as a salary dump that would yield a late-round pick. Another league source viewed a player-for-player trade as the best avenue,” he wrote on The Athletic.

Thibodeaux has some undeniable athletic gifts that have made him stand out at times on the Giants' defensive line, but he also has a tendency to disappear from games from time to time, which has frustrated fans over the last few years.

If the team were indeed able to net a third-round pick for the former Oregon Ducks star, that might be too good of an offer to pass up for the team's front office. Of course, head coach John Harbaugh would also likely need to be consulted on the decision, considering the immense power the team promised him when he signed on to coach.

In any case, the NFL offseason will heat up further when free agency begins on March 11.