March is here and with it are college basketball conference tournaments across the country. The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament tipped-off this week, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the reigning tournament champions, advanced to the second round with an 81-57 win over Wisconsin. During Iowa’s round game of the Big Ten Tournament, they had a familiar face in the crowd in current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Several of the players currently on Iowa’s roster played with Caitlin Clark, and she showed up to support them at the Big Ten Tournament, embracing former teammate Jada Gyamfi following the game.

During Clark’s time at Iowa, the Hawkeyes won three straight Big Ten Tournament titles from 2022-2024. That was when Lisa Bluder was the Hawkeyes’ head coach. Bluder retired this offseason, paving the way for longtime assistant coach Jan Jensen to take over the helm.

Iowa came into the 2025 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 11 seed. They finished the year at 21-9 and 10-8 in conference play. Last season with Clark, they had finished 15-3 in conference play. The Hawkeyes will square off against Michigan in the second round.

Iowa entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed. They reached the national championship game for the second season in a row, this time falling to South Carolina a year after losing to LSU.

Meanwhile, Clark just completed her rookie season in the WNBA. She was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark appeared in all 40 games for the Fever at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark left Iowa as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. She was also named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player all three seasons that Iowa was the tournament champions.