Arkansas basketball and head coach John Calipari now face uncertainty. Ole Miss buried the Razorbacks' Southeastern Conference Tournament title hopes through Sean Pedulla Thursday. And Pedulla's last-second three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left may have eliminated Calipari's Arkansas team from March Madness consideration.

“Coach Cal” is a NCAA Tournament regular as head coach. He's guided multiple programs to the big dance regardless if he was with UMass, Memphis and more recently Kentucky. That includes a charge to the Final Four at all three spots. But the Razorbacks face a nebulous tournament bid following their heart-wrenching 83-80 loss to the Rebels.

The first-year Arkansas head coach Calipari sounded off postgame about the Razorbacks' chances. And he delivered a quaint message with the media.

“Hopefully we've done enough,” Calipari said. “But I'm not in the room. And I don't know what else is happening around the country because I haven't watched.”

The sound of Calipari's voice, though, sounds like he secretly knows what's coming.

Is Arkansas NCAA Tournament worthy? Bracketology breakdown

Arkansas is now 20-13 overall. They've hit that mark in wins while playing in one of the harder conferences in the nation. Arkansas even needed to operate without top scorer Adou Thiero at the start of the SEC Tournament.

But the SEC earns the luxury of sending more than five programs into the tournament, given its status as a power conference. And renown bracketologist Joe Lunardi of ESPN still remains confident in Arkansas.

Lunardi lists the Razorbacks as one of his “last four byes” for the upcoming tournament. Arkansas joins fellow SEC representative Vanderbilt as one of the quartet he mentions. The Razorbacks earn this case for a bid: Beating three ranked opponents this season. Calipari's team took down No. 14 Michigan, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 15 Missouri this season.

Lastly, Lunardi projects Arkansas taking a No. 10 seed — with a matchup against Atlantic Coast Conference representative Louisville as the predicted first round contest. Ironically, that matchup would take place in Calipari's last college city Lexington if it were to come into fruition.

Still, Calipari and Arkansas are on pins and needles. Ole Miss put the campus and Razorbacks program on edge ahead of Sunday's selection show. Calipari is hopeful the body of work is there for Arkansas to return to the March Madness picture.