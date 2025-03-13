Ole Miss basketball shook up the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday. Sean Pedulla nailed a long-range three with 1.3 seconds left, knocking off Arkansas 83-80 and prompting multiple online reactions.

The Rebels entered as a slight favorite over the Razorbacks. Still, Ole Miss faced a national champion winning head coach in John Calipari. Plus an Arkansas team that entered this SEC Tournament showdown riding a three-game winning streak. Pedulla buried his final three off a missed Arkansas free throw.

That basket lifted the senior to 10 points — joining five other Rebel players in hitting double figures. Still, Pedulla became the toast of Ole Miss social media and got the Rebs to spark multiple online reactions. Including one from an NBA All-Star.

Reactions sprout for Sean Pedulla shot, Ole Miss after Arkansas takedown

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) guards Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) while Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ayden Kelley (14) defends during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Pedulla's basket lured national and fan reactions on X. One came from Fanatics Sportsbook — who reminded fans “This is March” and moments like Pedulla's are renown to happen.

Meanwhile, On3 basketball writer Zack Geoghegan provided a different angle of the pulsating final moment involving Pedulla.

Even the Ole Miss hero of Thursday received love from an NBA All-Star. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks watched the madness unfold, then chimed in through his own X account. 

“SEAN PEDULLA FOR GAME!!!! Just keep shooting,” Young shared online.

Pedulla sounded off on the dramatic moment with reporters postgame. The native of Edmond, Oklahoma revealed he never loses confidence in himself during those moments, per Donna Sprabery of Rebel Walk.

“I'm a confident player. I shoot confidently,” Pedulla said.

While Ole Miss basked in the victory and advancement in the SEC tourney, Calipari continued to struggle in this stage. The veteran head coach hasn't won more than one SEC Tournament game since 2018 while with Kentucky. Calipari and Arkansas already dealt with top scorer Adou Thiero being out with a knee ailment. Plus at 20-13 overall, Arkansas continues to face “bubble team” status ahead of Sunday's March Madness selection show.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, raised its own NCAA Tournament chances by knocking off the legendary head coach and his team. Now they get top-seeded Auburn next.