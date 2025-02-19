Kansas basketball (17-9) is stumbling its way toward the dance floor, as they continue their February fall with a stomach-churning 91-57 loss versus BYU (18-8) on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks have now dropped four straight road games and will likely tumble out of the national top 25 rankings. Following a listless outing in Provo, Utah, all eyes are darting toward the Jayhawks head coach.

The 34-point drubbing matches the worst margin of defeat in the Bill Self era. A program synonymous with Big 12 excellence is a flabbergasting 8-7 in league competition. The players are not performing on the floor, but Self is expected to bring stability to the team. His postgame comments were far from reassuring and seem to indicate a bigger problem.

“We need to get away from each other, I'll tell you that point blank,” the two-time national champion and two-time AP College Coach of the Year said, per Michael Swain of Kansas Jayhawks on 247Sports. Do you hear that? Listen closely, because that is the sound of Lawrence panicking.

Kansas basketball is in trouble

When the leader of a blue-blood program essentially decries team morale with less than a month left in the regular season, it is extremely difficult to feel optimistic. Kansas is fragile, especially when it travels away from Allen Fieldhouse. Zeke Mayo, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. combined for only 12 points. Hunter Dickinson totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds but shot an inefficient 5-of-13 from the field.

Despite David Coit's best efforts, which included 11 points in just 14 minutes of action, the Jayhawks' offense sputtered throughout the contest. Their 36.5 field goal percentage looks much worse when juxtaposed with BYU's sterling shooting performance. Richie Saunders scored a game-high 22 points. He and Trevin Knell each knocked down four 3-pointers and the Cougars shot 51.5 percent as a team.

Kansas basketball simply had no answer in the J. Willard Marriott Center. But even worse, they might not have a solution for the remainder of the campaign. Bill Self and his squad will hopefully get the space they need before Saturday's home matchup against 12-13 Oklahoma State.