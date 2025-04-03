The Kansas basketball team has been one of the best teams in the transfer portal the past few offseasons, but they haven't been able to put it all together on the court. The Jayhawks landed one of the best players on the market last offseason as Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr came to play for the Jayhawks. The Kansas roster was loaded, and they were ranked #1 to begin the season. They ended up getting a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Jayhawks lost their first-round game against Arkansas. Now, Storr is back in the college basketball transfer portal.

“NEWS: Kansas wing AJ Storr has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN,” Jeff Borzello said in a post. “Averaged 6.1 points this season after averaging 16.8 points as a sophomore at Wisconsin in 2023-24.”

AJ Storr started his college career at St. John's back in 2022. He has now played for three schools and is transferring to his fourth. He has not spent more than one season at any school.

Storr had a solid year with the Red Storm to start his career as he finished the season averaging 8.8 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game. He ended up entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season, and he ended up at Wisconsin.

Year two was a big one for Storr. He burst onto the scene with the Badgers, and he ended up being one of the best players in the Big Ten. Storr finished the season averaging just under 17 PPG, and he also averaged 3.9 RPG and 0.7 APG. Storr was one of the hottest names on the transfer portal market last offseason, and he decided to take his talents to Kansas.

“Really, just the history of KU,” Storr said when he picked Kansas, according to an article from On3. “You know, it speaks for itself. I think six national championships, Coach Self got two of them himself. Really, just the history of it speaks for itself. You know that he’s going to get the best out of you. You know he’s going to challenge you. He’s going to always motivate you and push you to be the best version of yourself.”

Storr was expected to have a major impact on this Kansas basketball team, and he is a big reason why the expectations for this team were so high coming into the season. For whatever reason, Storr just didn't deliver this year. He started in just four games, and he only averaged 6.1 PPG. He also averaged 1.7 RPG and 0.7 APG. Now, Storr is back in the transfer portal, and he will play for his fourth team in four years.

This season was an incredibly disappointing one for the Kansas basketball team, and this offseason will be a very important one. The transfer portal will be crucial, but the Jayhawks haven't been able to do a lot with the elite portal talent that they have picked up in recent years. They need to figure it out.