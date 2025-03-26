Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks provided a big injury update on KJ Adams.

Adams tore his Achilles in the Jayhawks' first-round matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 20 in the NCAA Tournament. With the team's season officially over, Self announced on Wednesday that Adams had surgery to repair it.

“KJ had successful surgery this morning to repair his torn Achilles. He is in good spirits. Although this is a big setback, he'll attack his rehab and with his patented toughness and be back on the court as strong as ever,” Self said.

The injury marked a tough ending to a solid campaign from Adams. In 31 games, he averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

What's next for Kansas after KJ Adams update

KJ Adams' Achilles injury proved costly for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, losing 80-73 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The loss was big for Self and the program, having not lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2006. It also marks the end of Hunter Dickinson's collegiate career, who played his final year this season.

Kansas finished with a 21-13 overall record, having gone 11-9 in Big 12 Play. They averaged 76.1 points on 47% shooting from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 6.5 points per game.

Dickinson led the way with numbers of 17.4 points and 10 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 52.6% overall and 27.6% from downtown. Zeke Mayo came next with 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. put up 9.2 points and three rebounds, while Rylan Griffin provided 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.

With a disappointing exit leaving a bitter taste, the Jayhawks will look to retool in the offseason and bounce back with a stronger showing in the 2025-26 campaign.