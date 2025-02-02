The Kentucky basketball and John Calipari connection runs deep in the NBA, just ask Phoenix Suns center, Nick Richards. In his three seasons, his combined averages were nothing to celebrate. However, his junior season, which was his last, was quite impressive.

Richards averaged 14 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He also led the SEC in field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage (both 64.2%). Not to mention, he was a quality free-throw shooter, posting a 75.2% clip in his final season with Kentucky basketball.

Fellow teammate Devin Booker is also a former Wildcat. Although he spent one season in Lexington, he always speaks highly of Calipari and the program. Fast forward to 2025, and Calipari revealed an expectation ahead of his return to Kentucky basketball. He's expecting quite a bit of boos from the crowd.

However, don't say that to Richards. He believes it will be quite the opposite effect once the game begins in Rupp Arena. Richards spoke to Shane Young of Forbes about what he thinks the reaction will be.

“Honestly, I think the people in Kentucky will probably welcome him back with open arms,” Richards said after Wednesday's Suns game. “He’s done a lot for the program, and the program has done a lot for his career. I think both parties are going to be excited for him to be back.”

During his time in Lexington, the former head coach made himself a legendary figure. He posted a 410-123 record, including 12 NCAA tournament bids. Also, he's made the Final Four, a total of four times and captured the 2011-12 National Championship. His legacy was enshrined, so much so that Kentucky gave him a lifetime contract.

Nick Richards sees Kentucky basketball welcoming John Calipari back

Even though there's a mixed bag on how Calipari will be treated, time will tell. The game takes place on Saturday and it's one of the most anticipated games of the season. However, the tale is much of the same between the two teams, despite opposing coaches.

Arkansas basketball only has a 12-8 record so far this season. Although the SEC is stacked from top to bottom, Calipari's teams have typically been successful. Interestingly enough, he poached three former Kentucky basketball players from the university to join him in Arkansas.

On the flip side, first-year head coach Mark Pope has been quite impressive. The former BYU basketball head coach took his dream job to Lexington. The Wildcats are No. 12 in the country, and have compiled a 15-5 record, but are 4-3 in conference play. Still, there's plenty of love from the current head coach.

Funny enough, Pope said that the only time he won't root for Calipari is when Kentucky basketball plays Arkansas. The tensions are high, but the love, trust, and respect between coaches will be evident. Who knows? Richards could be spot on with how Rupp Arena responds to Calipari's name being called over the speakers as the opposing team's head coach.