The Kentucky basketball and Oklahoma game on Wednesday featured Wildcats guard Otega Oweh. After he left the Sooners for Kentucky, many of the fans were awaiting his return. When Oweh returned, he garnered many chants of traitor. However, Kentucky basketball fans went bonkers after Oweh's second-half performance.

He scored the final 18 points of the game for the Wildcats, including the game-winner. Many were stunned, most especially the Oklahoma fanbase. Following the win, Oweh detailed his thoughts about coming back to Norman and taking over in the clutch.

“I just tried to impose my will, whatever way that was,” Oweh said via ESPN. “I mean, it's a great feeling coming to your old space, getting a win,” he said. “As a basketball player, it's just cool to go in there, to have that.”

Scoring the last 18 points of any game is an exceptional achievement. However, it was one that the program desperately needed. In a stacked SEC conference, every win counts. Plenty of teams are in the Top 25, and even the Top 10 and Top 5. As a result, it's resulted in some of these games meaning more.

Luckily, Oweh's return to his former campus ignited a spark. The 19-9 Wildcats are 8-7 in conference play. Again, their conference opponents don't help, as the SEC is arguably the toughest conference in the country. Either way, the come-from-behind win was a must.

Kentucky basketball leaned on Otega Oweh in Oklahoma

The 00 on his jersey seemed to represent who could guard him down the stretch. Nobody. While the Sooners are having a down year themselves, constant chants of ‘traitor' certainly helped fuel a comeback win. Oweh left to join Mark Pope in Lexington. As a result, he's been thriving.

The junior guard is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. His size, mixed with athleticism, and tough shot-making is one thing that Pope is blessed to have. For their next game, Kentucky basketball will need a repeat of Oweh's performance if they want to make some noise.

They'll take on No. 1 Auburn in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats haven't been strangers to making upsets this season. However, the Tigers have clawed their way through the SEC. They sit first in the conference and could be a No. 1 seed in the entire NCAA tournament.

Funny enough, Oweh schooled Cooper Flagg in their star matchup. He could do the same against Auburn on Saturday. Still, Oweh will likely relish in the victory against his former school before preparing for one of the toughest games of the season.