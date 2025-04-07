Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate is staying in the SEC. The sophomore forward committed to Kentucky just days after entering the men's basketball transfer portal, he announced on Monday.

Kentucky first reached out last Friday, the same day he entered the portal, according to On3. He also had interest from Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Providence, Vanderbilt, Villanova and more.

He now joins Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh) and Kam Williams (Tulane) as the third player that Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has added through the portal before the national championship game even tips. Combined with three ESPN top-100 recruits coming in, led by point guard Jasper Johnson, and Kentucky is in position for an even stronger year two of the Pope era.

Kentucky went 24-12 in 2024-25, earning a 3 seed in the NCAA men's basketball Tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16, where they fell to conference rival Tennessee.

Dioubate became a major contributor for the Crimson Tide in 2024-25, coming off the bench to average 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He also added a three-point shot in year two, only attempting 26, but making them at a 46 percent clip.

The Crimson Tide advanced to the Elite Eight this March before falling to Duke. Dioubate's best game of the tournament came in the First Round when he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds against 15 seed Robert Morris. His best game against Kentucky this season was in the SEC Tournament when he had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 99-70 win.

“I would like to thank Coach Oats and the rest of the coaching staff, all the supporting staff and the University of Alabama as a whole for extending me the opportunity to be a part of a great run and experience during my time here,” Dioubate said when he announced he would enter the portal. “Thanks to everyone that showed me love and support during my time at Alabama.”