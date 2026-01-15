The start of the 2025-26 season hasn't gone according to plan for Kentucky basketball, but there's still time to turn it around. On Wednesday night, it didn't look like that was in the cards for Mark Pope and company, as they fell into an 18-point second-half hole against LSU.

However, Kentucky battled back to give itself a chance to win in the final seconds. A missed free throw by Otega Oweh prevented Kentucky from tying the game with less than five seconds to go, but a pair of LSU misses at the line left the door open for the Wildcats.

Kentucky didn't miss its chance. Collin Chandler found Malachi Moreno with a pinpoint full-court pass, and the freshman drilled the jumper to give his team a 75-74 win.

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT IN UNREAL FASHION FOR KENTUCKY WOW 😱@KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/vi77oopDfi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 15, 2026

Of course, it's hard to watch this play and not immediately think of Christian Laettner's iconic turnaround jumper to beat Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight. This win gets Kentucky to 11-6 on the season and back to 2-2 in SEC play, and this is the type of win that can help keep the Wildcats in the conference title race and give them some momentum.

Pope and company are still learning how to navigate life without standout guard Jaland Lowe, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Star big man Jayden Quaintance also didn't play in this game as he battles nagging injuries during his first season in Lexington.

The Wildcats will need that momentum to kick into gear quickly, as they have a stiff road test against No. 24 Tennessee coming up on Saturday. The SEC schedule is a gauntlet, one that Pope's squad navigated a season ago, but it needs this win to rescue it from the rut it was in during the month of January.

On the other side, LSU is now 0-4 in conference play after a very strong non-conference season. The Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes are in serious jeopardy at this point, and they will get a chance to get in the win column in conference play Saturday against Missouri.