Louisville basketball swooped up one of the top college basketball transfer portal entries Monday. Adrian Wooley of Kennesaw State is now heading to the power conference realm.

Wooley rose as a prized portal entry once he made himself available for the taking. He's fresh off averaging 18.8 points per game in his first collegiate season. Wooley himself revealed his decision to join the March Madness team on his X account.

The 6-foot-5 Wooley adds a brand new scoring option moving forward for the NCAA Tournament qualifier. He delivered 15 games of dropping more than 20 points on the opposition.

Wooley even torched March Madness qualifier Liberty with 28 points during the Conference USA Tournament. However, that became his final game with the Owls as the Flames won 81-79 on March 14.

Wooley rises as the first major portal addition for UL. Louisville entered the picture for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe. The Quinnipiac forward, however, is yet to decide his next destination.

Can Adrian Wooley lead Louisville into 2025-26?

Louisville runs a guard-heavy scoring approach — perfect for Wooley to adjust to. But will the incoming sophomore need to step up and lead immediately for the Atlantic Coast Conference's second-place team?

Lead scorer Terrence Edwards Jr. is on his way out. Edwards Jr. is a senior who delivered 16.7 points per game. But he's not the lone senior in the backcourt.

Chucky Hepburn leaves Louisville after delivering a career-high 16.4 PPG following his transfer from Wisconsin. Hepburn is another who completes his senior season.

Reyne Smith is one more senior from this tournament team. Smith ends his UL run averaging 13.1 points per contest to place third on the Cards.

Even J'Vonne Hadley, Louisville's fourth-leading scorer, completes his senior campaign. Hadley came over via Colorado and scored a career-best 12.2 PPG.

Head coach Pat Kelsey lands a needed younger presence to spearhead Louisville's back court moving forward. Kelsey lifted UL back into the March Madness picture after taking over a team that was previously 8-24. Plus had won only 12 games under previous head coach Kenny Payne. Wooley now starts the offseason movement for the Cards into 2025-26.