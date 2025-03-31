Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers saw their season come to an end after losing 72-65 to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite 8 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. However, the Bruins had the upper hand in 3-pointers and free throws. They made 10 triples to just five from LSU while converting 20 shots at the charity stripe.

Mulkey reflected on the team's loss after the game. She noted that UCLA star Lauren Betts did not have a major role in them losing. Instead, it was when she was off the court.

“Betts did not beat us. We guarded her as tough as we can guard her. We did not take advantage when Betts was off the floor and we allowed them to take perimeter threes,” Mulkey said.

What's next for Kim Mulkey, LSU

It is noteworthy for Kim Mulkey to point out. With the LSU Tigers failing to take advantage of Lauren Betts' minutes on the bench for UCLA, this played a crucial role in them suffering another exit in the Elite 8.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Tigers. Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists. She shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Aneesah Morrow came next with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Mikaylah Williams provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

LSU finished with a 31-6 overall record, having gone 12-4 in SEC Play. They averaged 85.3 points on 45.9% shooting overall and 34% from downtown. As a result, they blew out opponents by a margin of 19.8 points per game.

The Tigers will enter the offseason with several questions. With key players departing, they will retool the roster to continue their reign as one of the best teams in the country.