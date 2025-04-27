The LSU women's basketball team landed the biggest target in this year's transfer portal. MiLaysia Fulwiley recently announced her decision to leave South Carolina for the SEC-rival Tigers, and head coach Kim Mulkey made sure to be the first to officially welcome Fulwiley to the bayou.

“I'm excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” the legendary head coach began. “She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball.”

Mulkey went on to describe her excitement over bringing in the type of player who has Fulwiley's elite skill level and NCAA resume. “Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can't wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”

Fulwiley was the most coveted player in the transfer portal for a reason. She's a game-changer who was able to make a significant impact while coming off the bench, leading the team in scoring 11 different times while averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals over two seasons with the Gamecocks.

The 20-year-old also set numerous records under iconic head coach Dawn Staley, including netting the best free-throw percentage by a freshman (78.2%) and most games played as a freshman (38). Fulwiley, the reigning Sixth Woman of the Year, was also named SEC Tournament MVP in 2024 while clinching a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.

Fulwiley made it to the NCAA Tournament championship game and won with the 38-0 Gamecocks in her first year, but she ended her tenure falling shy of the title to No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers and UConn.

Meanwhile, the Tigers put up a strong 31-6 record en route to a No. 3 March Madness seed but fell short of a championship run to UCLA in the Elite Eight.

The LSU women's basketball team has been one of the teams dominating the transfer portal as the program attempts to make up for its own lineup losses. Kate Koval from Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina round out the new commits.