On the heels of a rough season, LSU women’s basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson made a WNBA declaration. After not committing, her future was uncertain.

Luckily for the Tigers faithful, she made a special announcement via Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

The guard declared she is returning to Baton Rouge for her final season. Johnson has been a staple in the program for the last two years.

Her tenacity, festiness and balanced aggression are elements of the system. That never-say-die mentality has been so crucial for Kim Mulkey’s system.

Also, Johnson has a well-rounded game as well. She averaged a career-high 18.6 points this previous season. Not to mention, in her freshman season, Johnson won the SEC Rookie of the Year.

Furthermore, and most importantly, she secured the 2023 national championship alongside Angel Reese. Safe to say that the job isn't finished for the upcoming senior guard. After Johnson signed with Unrivaled, her time in Baton Rouge isn't done.

She'll likely want to run it back. However, she wants to prepare for the WNBA Draft. Having one more season of eligibility and being coached by Mulkey can do wonders.

Despite some of the criticisms, the latter is an excellent head coach and has had a plethora of players hit the league because of it.

Flau'jae Johnson can help build LSU women's basketball

One of the more impactful areas of Johnson's game has to be her perimeter shooting. Every season, she has shown improvements, especially from the three-point range.

For instance, she shot a hair over 38% on 3.8 attempts per game. Although her game is focused on slashing, that balance keeps defenses guessing.

However, it's not all about the statistics and how dominant someone is, in terms of their skill. It's the mental side as well.

Luckily for some of Mulkey's players, she coaches with a level of grit that is uncommon. Players like Brittney Griner, DiJonai Carrington, and Angel Reese have carved out star roles in the WNBA.

Whether as All-Stars or impact sixth women off the bench, their mentality is undefeated. That's a result of Mulkey's tenacious coaching.

It may come off as crass, but she's doing it to build these women up.

This could be the same case for Johnson. She has all the skills and work ethic. Now, it is about getting that mental toughness and edge down to a tee.

If that's the case, the current LSU women's basketball star could solidify herself as a top draft choice in 2026. A stellar senior season and a deep run in the NCAA tournament can emphasize those claims even more.