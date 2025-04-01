It should be no surprise to see that Stephen A. Smith is still calling out college coaches for their actions during this year's March Madness. This time, the name at the top of his list belongs to LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey.

The ESPN personality commented on Mulkey's exchange at LSU's postgame press conference, during which the legendary coach snapped at student reporter Jayden Smith for asking about the Tigers' second Elite Eight loss in two years.

Before the young journalist could finish his question, Mulkey interjected with questions of her own.

“That's terrible, isn't it?” she began before repeating, “Is that terrible, or is that good?” when Smith didn't directly answer. Smith responded by saying it was “terrible,” prompting Mulkey to respond, “Is it? How many Final Fours (did) you play in?”

Smith replied that he had never played in a Final Four, making Mulkey conclude, “So it's probably pretty good, huh?”

The 62-year-old coach's back-and-forth with a well-meaning student didn't sit well with many fans and critics in sports media who felt her reaction to the situation was uncalled for.

Fellow commentator Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. agreed that Mulkey should be held accountable for her comments and behavior.

“I'm not going to take away from the fact that Kim Mulkey is a great coach and an established coach. We just need to finally say this about her: She's very rude,” Smith emphasized on Monday's First Take. “She's very rude. She's very, very rude. She's rude, she's condescending and unnecessarily so to too many people.”

“But it's always with the right one. See, she don't go up to the wrong ones like that,” Smith continued. “Because certain people you do that to, they going to clap back at you.”

“She's a phenomenal coach, one of the best ever,” Smith concluded. “But she is just a very, very rude person.”

The LSU women's basketball team's season ended on a sour note, falling 72-65 to No. 1 UCLA in the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament.