March Madness is set to go underway when the NCAA Tournament begins their First Four matchups on March 18. Basketball analyst Jay Bilas gave his thoughts on the tournament, focusing on two games that could have upsets take place.

Bilas appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. He points to the 12th Seed UC San Diego to have a chance to upset 5 Seed Michigan and 13 Seed Yale to beat 4 Seed Texas A&M.

“I think UC San Diego is a scary game for Michigan because UC San Diego has won 15 games in a row. This is their first year of eligibility for the tournament. I’m going to really enjoy watching Charles Barkley try to say Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who is their best player,” Bilas said at the 0:14 mark.

“Than Yale and Texas A&M is another good one because Yale is legit, they can beat somebody. John Poulakidas is their best player, left handed shooter. They got a wing named Bez Mbeng. Danny Wolf played with them last year, when they beat Auburn and than transferred to Michigan.”

Why Jay Bilas' potential NCAA Tournament upsets stand out

Jay Bilas had intriguing insights on these two games that will happen in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While the favorites are clear, he has his reasons to believe why an upset can happen in either of them.

Michigan is only a 3.5-point favorite over UC San Diego right now according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook. While Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite over Yale. If both upsets were to happen, 12th Seed UC San Diego vs. 13th Seed Yale would be the next matchup in the second round. Both games will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Expectations are high on the Wolverines and Aggies. The former is coming off a championship win in the Big Ten Tournament, while the latter looks to make a deep run as a consistent contender in the NCAA Tournament.

Anything can happen in March Madness, especially when it involves the NCAA Tournament. Upsets are inevitable, which is why these two matchups Bilas pointed out are worth watching when the games commence.