For most of the people watching, the NCAA Tournament First Four matchup between Alabama State and St. Francis was about fighting for the right to get slaughtered by the Auburn Tigers. But to these two widely dismissed programs, Tuesday's showdown was about making a March Madness memory that will last a lifetime. Throw in revenue earnings and school pride, and you get a perceptible sense of desperation that perfectly sets the stage for the chaotic month to come.

The stakes were even higher for Tony Madlock's squad, considering Alabama State had never won an NCAA Tournament game. People will understandably say that winning a play-in game does not count, but try telling that to the competitors who left everything on the court in Dayton, Ohio. A 70-68 Hornets triumph that was highlighted by an unforgettable finish ensured that these two squads would leave their mark on the 2025 proceedings.

With the score tied, Alabama State forced a turnover with just three seconds left in regulation. Micah Simpson decided overtime was not necessary and fired the inbound pass to the other side of the court. The ball was deflected and ended up in the hands of All-Southwestern Athletic Conference First-Team selection Amarr Knox, who scored the game-winning layup with less than a second on the clock.

The Hornets get their March moment. Knox scored a team-high 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting to help Alabama State secure a March 20 meeting with No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the Round of 64.

AMARR KNOX WITH THE PLAY OF HIS LIFE 🤯 Alabama State takes down Saint Francis and advances to take on Auburn in the next round. Welcome to March Madness!pic.twitter.com/RFbb33Er8O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2025

Fans go bonkers after hot start to NCAA Tournament

Alabama State will need to be completely dialed in to have any chance of dethroning All-American Johni Broome and the big bad Tigers, but the program and its fan base will probably find a way to celebrate this exhilarating victory. The college basketball-watching world certainly is, that's for sure.

“This is the best sporting event on the planet,” @FaxOnSports posted on X. “Alabama State takes down St. Francis (PA) on the weirdest game winner you’ll ever see.”

“Alabama State with the crazy baseball pass and score to take down Saint Francis and secure the program’s first ever tournament victory!” @CBBCollective exclaimed. “There is nothing like this tournament!”

While the Hornets deservedly get all the glory for their improbable win, the Red Flash fought valiantly in defeat. Freshman Juan Cranford Jr. tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and five made 3-pointers, while Valentino Pinedo added 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. From a sub-.500 record to a big upset victory over Central Connecticut in the Northeastern Conference Tournament final, St. Francis' wild ride ends in agonizing fashion in Gem City.

March melancholy is also part of the NCAA Tournament

“S**t,” @CoryGiger remarked. “That’s a crushing way to lose for Saint Francis. Phenomenal play by Alabama State to win it.

Cannot say enough about the job Rob Krimmel did with this Red Flash team making history. Still, that’s a freaking awful way to lose.”

For every March hero jumping up and down with his teammates, there is an opposing player with his head in his hands. The reasons we all watch the NCAA Tournament are the same reasons we also want to look away sometimes. Alabama State and St. Francis collectively made a statement on behalf of lower-tier mid-major schools everywhere.

“Credit to both these teams – St Francis and Alabama State – nobody told them it wasn't the tournament,” JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports said. “Awesome game.”