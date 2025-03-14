The Auburn Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament after defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 62-57 on Friday. Star center Johni Broome had a huge performance that simply amazed Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard.

Broome's brilliant play had Beard calling him “worthy” in the NCAA basketball landscape. The 22-year-old center recorded 23 points and 15 rebounds in Auburn's win on Friday.

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard talks about Johni Broome’s impact on the game following Auburn’s 62-57 SEC Tournament win over the Rebels. “He’s worthy of all the attention and awards he’s winning.” pic.twitter.com/LeGp4CneLr — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johni Broome is in the running for the Naismith POTY award, as well as the Wooden Award. Duke Blue Devils' star Cooper Flagg is the only player listed ahead of him in the betting odds as the favorite to win both. Regardless, Beard clearly loved what he saw from Broome and had to give him props for his excellent play in the SEC Tournament.

The Auburn star has been solid for the Tigers all season long. Through 29 games played, Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 61.6% from the free-throw line. Broome led the nation in rebounds and blocks, serving as a true anchor for the Tigers all season long.

Thanks to Broome's efforts, Auburn advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals, where they'll be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers are viewed as a major threat to win the NCAA Tournament this season, as the team finished with a 28-4 regular season record.

Led by head coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn is once again primed for a deep run in the upcoming tournament. This will mark the fourth consecutive year in which the Tigers make it to the big dance. Pearl is still chasing his first national championship win after being bounced out within the first three rounds in the previous three seasons.

As for Broome, he's expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft at the end of this college basketball season. Experts have him projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick. This is largely due to him being more of a traditional center, whereas centers in the NBA have adapted to shoot from three-point range regularly.